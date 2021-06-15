One year after her split from husband Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari is still figuring out life as a single mother.

During an interview with Grazia Gazette: The Hamptons magazine, the “Laguna Beach” alum, 34, opened up about her custody agreement and finding the silver lining when it comes to co-parenting.

Cavallari and Cutler share three children, sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 7, and daughter Saylor, 5.

“I only have my kids half the time now. I have them every other week,” she explained. “I have just decided that the week I have my kids, I’m mom. I’m not doing anything else.”

Adding, “I have a week off where I can go to dinner every night with my friends if I want to. I can work really hard if I need to. I can stay at the office later if I need to. But when I have my kids, I’m not doing anything else.”

As a child of divorce herself, Cavallari says she spent her whole life working to make sure a split would never destroy her world.

“I’ve always had this work ethic in me and I’ve always wanted to make my own money. It has always been really important to me because I never wanted to rely on anybody. To me, money was freedom. It was independence,” she explained. “I probably got that from my parents being divorced. My stepmom was 20 years younger than my dad. I didn’t like that situation… I remember my dad saying, ‘You know, you don’t have to have a job.’ And I was like, ‘No, I know. But I want one.’ I’ve always wanted to make my own money and be my own person.”

Cavallari and the former Chicago Bears quarterback wed in 2013 after three years of dating. They divorced in April 2020.