Kevin Hart is shutting down haters who complain that “he’s not funny.”

On Tuesday, June 15, Hart took to Twitter to share his thoughts in a series of tweets, beginning by writing, “I got time today….”

He continued by addressing “slander” telling him that “he’s not funny,” pointing out that he has three standup comedy specials that are in the top 10 highest-grossing comedy specials ever, and has two of the top three comedy specials.

I got time today…. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) June 15, 2021

The “He’s not funny” slander is the best….this is for you. I have 3 stand up comedy specials that fall in the top 10 highest grossing comedy specials of all time….2 of my specials are in the top 3 of all time. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) June 15, 2021

Hart continued by reminding that he’s “been the highest-grossing comedian in entertainment for years now,” and has “also been the highest-grossing comedian at the box office with over 4 billion earnings ….”

In fact, Hart argued that the “hate/slander” simply “fuels” him to work harder and achieve even more.

I have been the highest grossing comedian in entertainment for years now….I have also been the highest grossing comedian in the box office with over 4 billion in earnings …. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) June 15, 2021

I have also turned my comedic talent into a place of business and branding and radio and other revenue streams….The hate/slander fuels me to do more. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) June 15, 2021

According to Hart, “it’s not about getting to the top….it’s about doing your best to stay on top after you get there.”

You guys are what makes this business fun….because it’s not about getting to the top….it’s about doing your best to stay on top after you get there. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) June 15, 2021

I rarely talk shit….but I felt the need to today. Stop believing these headlines and read the actual articles…. you guys fall for the banana in the tail pipe trick every damn time. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) June 15, 2021