​​​​​​​John Legend is standing behind wife Chrissy Teigen after she released a statement apologizing for her past bullying behaviour.

On Monday, Teigen issued a lengthy statement addressing some “awful” tweets she’d issued in the past.

The following day, Legend shared a retweet of her post, along with a quote. “We are all more than our worst moments,” he wrote along with some heart emojis.

“We are all more than our worst moments.” ❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/d18m6DlGha — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 14, 2021

In her statement, Teigen admitted she’d experienced “a VERY humbling few weeks” before issuing an apology.

“My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humour,” she wrote. “I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry.”

Teigen also admitted that when she’s “confronted with some of the things that I said, I cringe to my core. I’ll honestly get sharp, stabbing pains in my body, randomly remembering my a**hole past, and I deserve it,” she added.

“Words have consequences and there are real people behind the Twitter handles I went after,” Teigen continued. “I wasn’t just attacking some random avatar, but hurting young women — some who were still girls — who had feelings. How could I not stop and think of that? Why did I think there was some invisible psycho-celebrity formula that prevents anyone with more followers from experiencing pain? How did I not realize my words were cruel? What gave me the right to say these things?”