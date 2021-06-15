Mike Fisher is doing right by his surname.

The Canadian-born ex-NHL player, also Carrie Underwood’s husband, tried his hand at catfish noodling in a video posted to Instagram on Sunday. In the video, Fisher performs a deep squat before emerging with his hands neck-deep in catfish. He promptly drops the catfish in a nearby boat.

“Hard to beat fresh catfish!!” Fisher – or cat-Fisher for the easily amused – captioned the Instagram post.

Noodling is risky business. People can suffer surface wounds from the catfish, or more dangerous injuries from nearby snapping turtles, alligators and snakes. Noodling is outlawed in many states, but is legal in Fisher and Underwood’s home state of Tennessee.

Fisher and Underwood started dating in 2008 and got engaged one year later. They tied the knot in 2010 and have welcomed two sons: Isaiah Michael Fisher, 6, and Jacob Bryan Fisher, 2.