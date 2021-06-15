Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Tim McGraw is celebrating a big milestone in the life of his daughter, Maggie May.

On Tuesday, June 15, the country star shared a series of photos of his eldest daughter, whom he shares with wife Faith Hill, in celebration of Maggie receiving her Master’s degree.

“We are so incredibly proud of our Maggie May!!!!” wrote McGraw in the caption.

RELATED: Faith Hill Shares Heartfelt Message To Daughter On Her 24th Birthday

“She graduated from her Masters program at Stanford University this weekend and what a celebration!!!” McGraw continued.

“I have such admiration for her work ethic, her fierce love of her family and especially her passion to make the world a better place…..Go get em my sweet girl!!!!” McGraw wrote, adding “Proud Pop!”