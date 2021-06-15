In a sneak peek at Wednesday’s edition of Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show, she kicks things off by lamenting that, because of the pandemic, she hasn’t been able to scare any of her in-studio guests by having someone jump out of a box disguised as a table.

She ran down some of the stars she’s scared over the years, ranging from Diddy to Chris Hemsworth to Sarah Paulson, the later “many, many times.”

Suddenly, Heidi Klum bursts out of a table, screaming, resulting in a deadpan reaction from DeGeneres. “I don’t get scared,” DeGeneres tells Klum.

During their conversation, Klum discusses her 17-year-old daughter, Leni, following in her footsteps as a model.

Klum also discusses the new season of “America’s Got Talent” and the upcoming second season of her Amazon Prime Video fashion competition show “Making the Cut.”

Later in the episode, Klum is joined by her fellow “AGT” judge Howie Mandel to face off against DeGeneres and her producer Andy Lassner in a game of “Danger Word.”