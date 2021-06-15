Storm Large made a big impression when she took to the stage for her “America’s Got Talent” audition.

If the singer appears familiar to TV viewers, they may be recalling her from the 2006 reality competition “Rock Star: Supernova”, in which 15 singers competed to front a rock supergroup consisting of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted, and former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke.

Speaking with the judges ahead of her performance, she tells the judges that Storm Large is indeed her real name, and the 51-year-old has been performing for 30 years. “And this is an enormous, terrifying opportunity,” she adds.

Storm performs a reimagined cover of jazz standard “I’ve Got You Under My Skin” that starts off sultry before becoming downright ferocious, resulting in all four judges and every member of the studio audience jumping to their feet.

Expect to hear more of her powerful voice in future episodes of “America’s Got Talent”.