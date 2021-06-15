Click to share this via email

Are things heating back up for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott?

It certainly seems that way, given a report from E! News about the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star and their 3-year-old daughter Stormi joining the rapper as he accepted an award in New York City.

On Tuesday, Scott was presented with an award at the Parson’s Benefit, where he mentioned Jenner and their daughter at the end of his speech.

“Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you,” he said.

Upon arriving at the benefit, Jenner and Scott posed with their daughter on the red carpet for a family photo.

Neither Jenner nor Scott has confirmed officially that their on-again, off-again relationship is back on.