During Tuesday’s “America’s Got Talent” auditions, the judges welcomed the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team to the stage, with the team spokesperson telling Cowell they’d been invited to perform at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics but weren’t able to attend due to the pandemic.

“So you could say you chose us over the Olympics,” judge Simon Cowell joked, with the team spokesperson agreeing.

The team, consisting of more than 20 members, kicked off its stunning performance with a sequence that was like watching a Bruce Lee martial arts movie come to life, as one member fended off numerous attackers, breaking multiple wooden boards in high-flying kicks.

Then, the flying became higher as the athletes propelled themselves in the air to break multiple boards in one smooth movement, followed by a similar demonstration by the team’s female members.

At the end of the amazing performance, a banner unfurled reading, “Peace is more precious than triumph.”

Sharing her thoughts on what she’d just witnessed, Heidi Klum professed that she “had goosebumps” from the “amazing” performance.

“I have never anything like this in my life,” added Howie Mandel. “The discipline that is involved, the message you have — amazing!”

“It was perfection to me,” admitted Sofia Vergara.

“I think what you did was one of the most extraordinary things I’ve seen in all the years I’ve been on ‘America’s Got Talent’,” said Simon Cowell. “Now we have to go vote.”

“Oh no we don’t,” declared host Terry Crews as he ran down from the stage to the judges’ table.

“First of all, I gotta tell you, I’ve never, ever seen anything like this in my life,” said Crews before slamming his palm down on the Golden Buzzer.