James Corden and Ariana Grande are celebrating the end of lockdowns in U.S. States including New York and California.

The pair were joined by Broadway star Marissa Jaret Winokur to belt out a new version of the “Hairspray” track “Good Morning Baltimore”, titled “No Lockdowns Anymore”.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Asks Diane Keaton The Perfect Question During Celebrity Q&A

The trio sang about the easing of COVID-19 restrictions thanks to the vaccine, with Corden, wearing a pale pink bathrobe, singing at the start of the clip: “Got the vaccine and it’s been two weeks, there’s life in the streets!”

Grande then joined him to sing about no longer being afraid to get her hair cut, heading to the gym and being able to live the next year outdoors.

The “Late Late Show” parody marked Grande’s first TV appearance since she tied the knot with Dalton Gomez in May.

The singer took to Instagram to post about the “Hairspray” skit, calling star of the Broadway musical Winokur’s cameo “special” and “heart attack provoking.”

Grande shared: