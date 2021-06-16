J.K. Simmons is supportive of his “Juno” co-star.

Speaking to Yahoo! Entertainment, the 66-year-old actor was asked about working with Elliot Page on the Oscar-winning film and whether they had kept in touch over the years.

“I had an awesome time working on ‘Juno’, Elliot’s been one of my favourite actors to watch since then, and a wonderful actor to work with,” Simmons said.

“But honestly I’m kind of a ‘go to work and go home’ kind of a guy, so I don’t stay in touch with many people from work,” he added. “Most of my friends are people I’ve known since 1975.”

Talking about Page going public as trans and sharing his transition journey on social media, Simmons said, “It’s been great to watch that happen.”

He added that while Page was already an icon, he has now become “iconic in a new way” and is “a positive influence for a lot of people.”

Page announced that he is trans in an Instagram post in December 2020, “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”