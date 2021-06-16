Comedian Kabir Singh had the “America’s Got Talent” judges on their feet after his incredible audition Tuesday.

Singh wowed Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Simon Cowell with a series of edgy jokes.

“It’s tough to pay bills even if you have money,” he stated. “There are too many passwords. How are we supposed to remember this?”

Singh joked about having to “crack the Da Vinci code” in order to pay his Verizon bill, adding he struggled to remember his bill pay password.

“I don’t know what that is and I think you know that I don’t know what that is,” he recalled telling the operator. “Let me just pay this! Who is out there paying other people’s bills? Come on!”

Singh also joked about how all serial killers are white people because no other ethnicity could get away with it.

“You went from serial killing to paying a phone bill, that’s fairly impressive,” Cowell said after the audition, adding that he felt his positive energy and that he could tell how much this meant to him.

Mandel called Singh “magnetic,” adding that he was “a star.”

