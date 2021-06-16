Jada Pinkett Smith is sharing a never-before-seen poem from Tupac Shakur. Pinkett Smith took to Instagram ahead of what would have been the music legend’s 50th birthday, and shared a poem she says, “You may have never heard before.”

“Tupac Amaru Shakur would have been 50 midnight tonight!,” Pinkett Smith shared in an Instagram video, showing off the handwritten poem by her longtime friend, who died in 1996. “As we prepare to celebrate his legacy… let’s remember him for that which we loved most… his way with words. Here are a few you may have never heard before✨ Happy “you goin’n to be 50 at midnight” Birthday Pac! 😆 I got next😜P.s I was planning to post tomorrow which is why the video says today is Pac’s bday. But I decided to start earlyyyyy✨.”

“Pac wrote me many letters and many poems. And I don’t think this has ever been published honestly,” the “Red Table Talk” host said of the poem titled “Lost Soulz”. She said he later dropped a song by the same name, but believes he wrote this piece while incarcerated at Rikers Island in New York.

“I don’t think he would have minded that I shared this with you guys,” Pinkett Smith said before reciting the poem aloud.

It read: “Some say nothing gold can last forever / And 2 believe this [I] need no proof / I have witnessed all that was pure in me / And be changed by the evil men can do / The innocence possessed by children / Once lived inside my soul / But surviving years with criminal peers / Has turned my warm heart to cold / I used 2 dream and fantasize / But now I’m scared 2 sleep / Petrified, not to live or die / But to awaken and still be me / It is true that nothing gold can last / We will all one day see death / When the purest hearts are torn apart / LOST SOULS are all that’s left / Down on my knees I beg of God / To save me from this fate / Let me live to see what was gold in me / Before it is all too late.”

Pinkett Smith opened up about her relationship with Tupac during a 2018 episode of her Facebook Watch show, where she admitted that his death still affects her.

“I’ve had a lot of loss. So many of my close friends gone. They didn’t make it to 30. They didn’t make it past 25. A lot of people talk about my relationship with Pac and figure that out. That was a huge loss in my life,” the “Girls Trip” star confessed.

She continued, “Because he was one of those people I expected to be here. My upset is more anger because I feel like he left me and I know that’s not true and it’s a very selfish way to think about it… I really did believe he’d be here for the long run. And when I think about it I still get really mad.”

