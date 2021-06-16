Salma Hayek has been doing a lot of promo for her latest movie “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” but still struggles to say its name.

Hayek, who plays the hitman’s wife Sonia in the sequel to 2017’s “The Hitman’s Bodyguard”, chatted to Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show”.

“I have to say that I started practising saying the name of the movie since we were shooting it because I am dyslexic… I get really confused. I almost have it down.”

She also admitted she was quite nervous to star alongside Samuel L. Jackson, who plays the hitman — especially given he’s known for swearing on screen.

Hayek said, “It was very intimidating at the beginning. I was like Robert De Niro in ‘Taxi Driver’ practising my [cursing].

“I had to say motherf***er in front of him a lot of times and it’s quite intimidating.”

“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” also stars Ryan Reynolds, Morgan Freeman, and Antonio Banderas.

During her “Tonight Show” appearance, Sayek also battled it out with Fallon in the Whisper Challenge. Watch the clip below.