Ten young, single people just can’t seem to keep their hands off each other — even with $100,000 on the line — in a new trailer for “Too Hot To Handle”.

Netflix dropped a trailer for the sophomore season of its hit dating show on Wednesday. The new season is chock-full of young, horny adults, including many models, a few personal trainers, and even a former stripper.

The group of 10 contestants, which includes 24-year-old Carly from Toronto, will stay at an 8,000-square-foot beach villa located in Turks and Caicos.

“We’re back for season 2, and things are heating up!” the show’s synopsis states. “The world’s hottest no-dating dating show is back with 10 super-sexy, new singles.

“Anyone who dares to break the rules of no kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind will lose out on the $100,000 prize. Will they form meaningful connections? Or will they drain the prize-fund dry?”

Season 2 of “Too Hot To Handle” premieres June 23 on Netflix with the finale episodes to be made available June 30.