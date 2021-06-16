The best actors on television are coming together.

In anticipation of this fall’s Emmys, The Hollywood Reporter hosted a TV Drama Actor Roundtable, featuring John Boyega (“Small Axe”), Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”), Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”), Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”) and Chris Rock (“Fargo”).

The five actors share their experiences of working in television and in Hollywood in general, with Boyega in particular talking about being a Black man cast in the “Star Wars” franchise.

“Acting is so unique to your circumstance, even the way you get into it,” Boyega says. “My experience is my experience and I liked that, at the time, people like Ray Fisher and a few others came out and spoke about their experiences. I think that in itself will begin to effect change, because now there isn’t that elephant in the room. But these brothers don’t need any bloody advice from me.”

Majors adds, “I will just speak to that, just brother to brother. John, because you did what you did, you did the job, you did the work, brilliant work, you then spoke about the work, about your process in the work, and that then changed the ecosystem for anybody coming in behind you. That in and of itself is full-circle the job of the artist. That experience changed your instrument and therefore changed the entire industry. So, I guess this is a thank you, bro. Thanks for speaking out on all that and thanks for doin’ your thing. That’s it.”

“Exactly the same sentiment,” Page says. “I think you give more than you think you do. Like, I’ve already taken a lot from you just in terms of how you carry yourself in public and how you’ve spoken about your journey. Even though you don’t think that you’re giving [advice], know that it’s being received out here. So, I’d throw in a thank you to you, too.”

Page also talks about “Bridgerton”‘s many sex scenes and the reaction of his family.

“No one was sufficiently prepared. I wasn’t sufficiently prepared and I was there,” he laughs. “I think people were grateful for the intensity of the romantic aspects of ‘Bridgerton’; I’m not sure how grateful I was to watch it for myself. It was overwhelming. But I think people were looking to be overwhelmed. My family doesn’t want to be overwhelmed by my backside, specifically, too often, but they’ll take it on this occasion because everyone seems to be terribly happy.”

The rising star is also asked if he’s heard the online rumours that he is in contention to be the next James Bond.

“Yeah, [because] it gets clicks,” Page says. “It’s got nothing to do with me — nothing to do with anything that has happened in any rooms or any meetings. It’s literally just a thing for people to talk about. So it’s flattering but it’s just a game. It’s much more fun to hear John throw out things.”