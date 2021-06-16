Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are having a romantic getaway in Italy.
Perry, 36, and Bloom, 44, were spotted in Venice, Italy, over the weekend. The two stars engaged in all the classic Venetian activities, including a lovers’ gondola ride.
RELATED: Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Travel To Hawaii With Pikachu
In one photo, the pair smooch in the gondola. In a separate photo, Bloom takes a selfie while the happy couple kiss.
It appears the hard-working parents got a little time away from their little one. Perry and Bloom welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020. Bloom also shares son Flynn, 10, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.
RELATED: Katy Perry Among UNICEF Supporters Calling For G7 Leaders To Share Vaccines
Perry and Bloom sparked marriage rumours in March but neither has since confirmed their marital status.