Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are having a romantic getaway in Italy.

Perry, 36, and Bloom, 44, were spotted in Venice, Italy, over the weekend. The two stars engaged in all the classic Venetian activities, including a lovers’ gondola ride.

In one photo, the pair smooch in the gondola. In a separate photo, Bloom takes a selfie while the happy couple kiss.

It appears the hard-working parents got a little time away from their little one. Perry and Bloom welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020. Bloom also shares son Flynn, 10, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Perry and Bloom sparked marriage rumours in March but neither has since confirmed their marital status.