Avril Lavigne and Willow Smith are teaming up.

The pair were spotted in L.A. shooting a video for the new song, which will be featured on Smith’s upcoming album.

Lavigne and Smith both donned pop-punk ensembles and rocked out for the song’s visuals.

The shoot comes after Smith gushed about working with Lavigne in a recent interview with V magazine.

“I’m so excited that I’m going to be having a song on the album with Avril Lavigne,” she shared.

“She is so iconic. From [ages] 13 to 16, she was my idol. It’s really nice to be able to have a quintessential pop-punk record with the pop-punk queen.”

Smith added of whether she’s going to stay in the rock/punk pop-rock genre: “I’m going to go wherever the music is, but I love pop-punk a lot. But, where my heart lies, is metal.

“At some point, that’s definitely going to happen.”