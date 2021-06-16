Laganja Estranja is living as her true, unapologetic transgender self.

Estranja, an alum from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 6, came out as transgender in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“There are so many other women around me who’ve inspired me to come forward today, and it’s because of their fight and their struggle that I’m able to really do this and say that I’m nervous, but I’m not scared,” Estranja said. “I’m not going to live my life in fear anymore.”

Estranja, 32, formerly identified as gender non-binary and came out in 2017. She shared that she prefers feminine pronouns. The choreographer came out to her inner circle in 2020. She came out to her “incredibly supportive” family last week.

She has been “comfortably, fully committing” to her identity as a trans woman over the last year.

“People think that when you’re trans that you’ve wanted to be a girl your whole life; yes, that’s partly true [for me], but it’s also true that I’ve wanted to be male my whole life to fit into what society deems as normal,” she told the publication.

“But that isn’t my truth and I’m daring to take this on. I tried to be male and be in-between and non-binary. The truth is, I’m a feminine entity and I can live this life.”