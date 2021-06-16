It was a difficult year for the crew of “Deadliest Catch”.

On Dec. 27, 2020, crew member Nick McGlashan passed away from a drug overdose; on Tuesday’s episode, the rest of the cast reacted to the devastating news.

“Oh my God,” Captain “Wild” Bill Wichrowski said after learning about the tragedy over the phone.

With plans for a memorial service up in the air at the time, Wichrowski organized a tribute to his late friend on the water. And he was very touched to see that every boat from the show was there to pay their respects.

“I lost a trusted friend, an outstanding employee, and a brother in life,” Wichrowski said over the radio. “We’re gonna say goodbye to Nick McGlashan, but he’ll always be with us. Love you, Nick. Love everything about you. I love you guys for coming in for this. I’m really blown away. Thank you.”

McGlashan’s family also attended the tribute, which included tossing his hook into the water one last time and firing off flares in his memory.

“Nick can see us,” Wichrowski said.