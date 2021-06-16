Meghan Markle will, understandably, not be flying to London, U.K., with Prince Harry for the unveiling of the new Princess Diana statue next month.

A source told ET Canada that Meghan would have loved to have been at the July 1 event but the timing didn’t work out in light of recently giving birth to baby daughter Lilibet. The pair welcomed their second child on June 4.

Diana’s statue will be unveiled in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace to mark the late royal’s 60th birthday.

In 2017, Harry and his brother Prince William released a statement regarding the statue: “Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy.”

Radar Online previously published an incorrect report claiming Meghan would also be attending the event to support her other half.

The visit will mark the first time since Prince Philip’s funeral on April 17 that Harry will have seen his family. Prior to the funeral, he hadn’t seen them in over a year, as he, Meghan, and their two-year-old son Archie moved from London to California.

There has been tension among the Royal Family after Harry and Meghan spoke about their decision to step down as senior members in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired in March.