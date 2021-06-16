Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Sylvester Stallone, 74, recently celebrated his daughter Scarlet’s high school graduation. The iconic “Rocky” star shared a series of Instagram snaps on Tuesday of the occasion.

RELATED: Sylvester Stallone Reveals Whether He’ll Be Appearing In ‘Creed III’

In one of the photos, Scarlet, 19, poses with graduation-themed balloons. In another photo, Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin pose with Scarlet and her sisters Sophia, 24, and Sistine, 22.

The Campbell Hall school graduation ceremony was held at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

RELATED: Sylvester Stallone Denies Rumours He Joined Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

Stallone’s celebrity friends offered their congratulations in the post’s comments section.

“Congrats scarlet!!” wrote Maria Menounos. Guy Oseary posted clapping emojis and Chuck Zito added, “Congratulations Scarlet.”