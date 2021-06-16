The star of “Selling Sunset” is waiting a bit longer before child number 2.

Christine Quinn appeared this week on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live” and talked about welcoming her first baby earlier this year.

Asked whether she was thinking of having another kid, the reality star said, “I know I’m a masochist in the bedroom, but for me to do that to myself again, it’s just, I don’t even know.

“It’s hard because everyone asks us. I’m like, ‘After that blowout of a situation? Edward Scissorhands? I’m not really sure. I’m not really thrilled to be signing up right now.”

Quinn also revealed that she’d finally had sex with her husband for the first time since giving birth.

“I just had sex for the first time last night,” she said. “It was after a month. It was amazing, it was great.”