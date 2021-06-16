Shane West says he thinks he and Mandy Moore had chemistry off-screen as well as on while filming “A Walk to Remember”.

West played Landon Carter in the 2002 flick, while Moore played Jamie Sullivan.

The actor told Vulture, “I think we both had a little bit of a crush, but then we were just there for each other in the most honest and purest of ways. That sounds incredibly corny but is true and rare.”

West told the publication how he and Moore weren’t the only ones that had chemistry off-screen.

“We all had chemistry off-screen, in the sense of bonding and in friendship, including [Mandy], which is the funniest thing because all the other characters had been bullying her.

“Everyone liked each other. It was the opposite of the movie. Everyone got along and had a great time,” he added, according to People.

West also looked back on what it was like shooting some of the film’s most memorable scenes, including the moment Landon gave Jamie a temporary butterfly tattoo.

“We were just pulled over near the alleyway. Then [director Adam Shankman] put a camera inside of the car,” he recalled.

“It was fun to do. It’s hard to not smile when you’re looking at Mandy’s cute, adorable face – to react to that. And it made it easy.”

West said of struggling behind the scenes: “I couldn’t get that tattoo right. I was screwing it up constantly. There should be outtakes.

“I don’t think there are — where I peel it off and it’s, like, a third of a butterfly, or half a butterfly, or it didn’t work at all. Then she starts laughing and then it’s all worthless. So I think the combination of us joking around made the ultimate reveal more of a success.”

West added of what Landon would be doing today: “I think he continued doing what he was going to do. She was his inspiration. I think he lived his life to the fullest. It’s hard to say if he would remarry because you could really go two different ways with that.

“You can say that this is the love of his life and having her near him in his heart keeps him going with his life and his career. But you could also say the same thing would set him up for happiness with someone else, just with all respect to the past.”

He went on, “Let’s be honest: They were so young, for God’s sake. I would hope that he would have another wonderful relationship later in life.”