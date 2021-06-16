Demi Lovato’s bravery is striking a chord with Jane Fonda.

Fonda appeared as the most recent guest of the “4D With Demi Lovato” podcast. The two touched on the pressures a patriarchal society puts on people.

“I keep trying to tell all my friends, ‘It’s the patriarchy!'” Lovato said of “an imbalance in the environment and the economy everywhere.”

Fonda asked, “When did that come to you, the realization that patriarchy is at the root of it?”

“I think it came in two tiers for me. I think the first tier was going to a friend’s poetry slam show that I identified so profoundly with, because they were talking about not conforming to genders and identifying not as male or female,” Lovato replied. “The reasoning behind me cutting my hair off was because I was shedding all of the gender norms that had been placed on me growing up female in this world.

Lovato then opened up about their near-death drug overdose in 2018: “There was a voice inside of me that said, ‘You’re not living, and if you don’t start living your life for you it’s going to be your demise.’ So I woke up and I thought, ‘You know what, I’m going to live my truth, and no matter who it scares – no matter who in the patriarchy it shakes – I’m going to live my truth for me.’”

The story really touched Fonda, who started crying.

“What you’re saying is so brave. It’s so, so brave, I wish I could hug you right now,” Fonda said. “I’m so glad to hear you say all this, Demi. I’m just so proud of you and I’m so glad, and I admire it so much. I’m so glad that you came out of that because I’ve seen the documentary, that you came out of that with that realization and that you’re finding your real truth and it’s just wonderful. It’s just wonderful.”

Lovato replied, “That means everything coming from you.”