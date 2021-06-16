Click to share this via email

Season 2 of Apple TV+’s “Truth Be Told” is almost here.

The new season of the show, starring Kate Hudson and Octavia Spencer, is set to drop on Aug. 20.

A newly released teaser shows Hudson, in her first lead role in a TV series, attempt to find out who killed her husband.

A synopsis reads, “In season 2, investigative reporter-turned-true crime podcaster Poppy Parnell (Spencer) dives into a new case that deeply involves her childhood friend, media mogul Micah Keith (Hudson).

“As developments unfold, their lifelong friendship is put to the ultimate test.”

Kate Hudson, Octavia Spencer in “Truth Be Told”. Credit: Apple TV+ — Apple TV+

Joining the sophomore season with Kate Hudson as series regulars are Christopher Backus, Alona Tal, David Lyons, Andre Royo, Merle Dandridge, and Mychala Faith Lee.

Returning cast include Mekhi Phifer, Michael Beach, Ron Cephas Jones, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Tami Roman, and Katherine LaNasa.

Octavia Spencer in “Truth Be Told”. Credit: Apple TV+

“Truth Be Told” is created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman. Serving as executive producers alongside Spellman are Octavia Spencer; Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine; Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for Chernin Entertainment; and Mikkel Nørgaard.