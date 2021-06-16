Click to share this via email

Private jets, gambling and a lack of sleep are the Migos recipe in Las Vegas.

Migos dropped by “The Late Late Show With James Corden” on the heels of their critically acclaimed fourth studio album, Culture III. It was Corden’s first reunion with the hip-hop group following their immensely popular 2018 “Carpool Karaoke” performance.

Members Offset and Quavo explained how they schedule their performances for late at night to allow for a days worth of gambling.

“We gambling from six probably all the way until noon,” Quavo estimated, revealing they play upwards of $2,500 per dice roll at the Craps table.

Corden’s interests align more with Takeoff, who said he leaves Quavo and Offset to “do the gambling” while he grabs food and heads to the hotel room to watch a movie.

Migos also talked about aliens and gave Corden a “Straightenin”.