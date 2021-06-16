Kerry Washington and her dad Earl are showing off their dance moves in a fun father-daughter moment the actress shared on Instagram.

“Can you guess what movie we watched last night…?” Washington captioned the video using #InTheHeights. Washington wore a pink patterned dress and face mask for a solo dance before the video cut to Earl’s fancy footwork.

Salsa-ing their way around outdoors while “Carnaval Del Barrio” from the film’s soundtrack plays, Washington’s famous friends and fans were loving the joyful dance break.

Daphne Rubin-Vega who performs the song and stars in the movie commented, “My Sueñito has come truuuue!” while Viola Davis, Naomi Campbell, Tina Knowles, Thandiwe Newton and Gabrielle Union all shared their praise and love for the father-daughter dance.