Opa! The Greek architecture-inspired house from “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” is for sale in Toronto.

For $2 million, the home located at 73 Glenwood Crescent that was used in both the original smash-hit comedy and its sequel can be yours.

With its white columns supporting the porch, the house will be familiar to movie fans. In the Canadian rom-com written by Nia Vardalos, her single Greek travel agent Toula and the Portokalos family call the abode home. Though some movie magic made the house look larger, buyers won’t be getting Greece’s blue-and-white striped flag painted on the garage or the numerous Greek lawn ornaments, as seen in the film.

Located on a ravine lot in Toronto’s East York area, the 2,000-2,500-square foot home features four bedrooms and a small in-law suite in the basement, just in case any unexpected relatives from Greece show up. Toronto’s Blue Door Realty has the listing and additional images from the home on their site.

