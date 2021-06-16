PETA is confident that Ariel would be horrified to see “The Little Mermaid” live-action cast and crew gnawing on her fishy friends.

PETA sent a letter to Disney on Wednesday asking the House of Mouse to keep fish in the water and only serve vegan food to the cast and crew of “The Little Mermaid” live-action production. The letter notes that star actress Halle Bailey, who portrays Ariel, is already vegan.

“Ariel would recoil with horror at the thought of eating her pelagic pals — and the 1989 film even includes a scene in which Sebastian the crab escapes a ruthless chef,” says PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange. “PETA’s message to Disney is simple: Fish are our friends — not hors d’œuvres.”

You can read the entire letter from PETA to Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production President.

Dear Mr. Bailey:

Disney’s The Little Mermaid got it right in 1989—fish are intelligent, emotionally complex, and playful, and they experience pain just like we do. I’m writing on behalf of the many Disney fans at PETA and animal advocates everywhere to ask that the live-action production be completely Flounder-friendly by providing only tasty, vegan, fish-free food for the cast and crew on set.

Eating vegan is the easiest and most effective way each of us can protect animals and our planet—just ask cast members Halle Bailey, a vegan, and marine life enthusiast Javier Bardem.

Fishing takes marine animals from a life that’s “the bubbles” and makes them “poor unfortunate souls.” Up to 5 million fish are caught and killed every minute — far more animals than in any other industry — while more than 700,000 tons of equipment gets dumped from fishing vessels into our oceans each year. And fish aren’t the only victims—the indiscriminate industry traps, drowns, and mutilates countless turtles, dolphins, whales, seals, and birds callously accepted as “bycatch.” At humans’ current pace, we could see fishless oceans within our lifetimes, but your film can help us change course.

With healthy, plant-based, fool-your–taste buds versions of every sea animal readily available, there’s no need to sacrifice flavour — or a life. Sebastian famously reminded Ariel that “[u]nder the sea, we’re off the hook,” and the live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid” is the perfect opportunity to do him and all animals proud by offering only vegan craft service.

Thank you for considering this lifesaving proposal.