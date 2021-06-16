Megan Thee Stallion is pulling through for a late fan and her family.

Megan was informed on Tuesday that one of her fans, Shaniah, had passed away. Selena Chichis, Shaniah’s friend, was helping the latter’s family raise money for the funeral through a GoFundMe. Selena reached out to the “Body” rapper to ask if she could help raise money for the cause.

We need 8k 🥺🥺🥺💜💜💜💜 — SelenaChichis (@selenachichis) June 16, 2021

“Meg we lost a hottie,” the tweet began. “Our best friend passed away unexpectedly. They absolutely loved you, listening to our songs was something we did every time we were together. We’re helping their family w funeral costs. We started a GoFundMe and are halfway there.”

Megan replied asking how much money needed to be raised and proceeded to make an $8,000 donation to the cause.

Another one of Shaniah’s friends shared how much Megan’s donation would have meant to the late fan.

Shaniah would be screaming right now that their favorite artist just paid the rest of their memorial fund. Meg Thee Stallion is a beautiful person & I know she’ll never see this but she’s THAT bitch. Support the fuck out of her please. A musician who truly cares about their fans. — bUrn man (@_souldestroyer) June 16, 2021

“Shaniah would be screaming right now that their favourite artist just paid the rest of their memorial fund,” the user wrote. “Meg Thee Stallion is a beautiful person and I know she’ll never see this but she’s THAT b**ch. Support the f**k out of her please. A musician who truly cares about their fans.”

The GoFundMe are raised more than $16,000. You can donate to the cause here.