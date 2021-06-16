Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is continuing to remember her late father-in-law, Prince Philip.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Will Not Be Joining Prince Harry In London For Unveiling Of Princess Diana’s Statue

In a new interview with BBC‘s Radio 5 Live, the countess got tearful as she opened up about the Royal Family’s grieving process following the Duke of Edinburgh’s passing in April 2021, and how it has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think, unfortunately, the pandemic has slightly slewed things in as much as, it’s hard to spend as much time with the Queen than we would like to,” she said.

“We’ve been trying to, but of course it’s still not that easy,” the 56-year-old added.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Says She ‘Cant Wait’ To Meet Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Baby Daughter Lilibet

“It’s only when you would do the normal things that you would have done with them, and you suddenly realize that they are not there, that you really start to have an ‘oh my goodness’ moment,” she noted.

Holding back tears, the countess continued: “Just talking to you now, it’s a bit of an ‘oh my goodness’ moment.”

When asked how the Royal Family is adjusting to life without Prince Philip, Sophie expressed that “he has left a giant-sized whole in our lives.”

RELATED: The Royal Family Remembers Prince Philip On What Would Have Been His 100th Birthday, The Queen Receives Special Rose

Additionally, the interview touched on her and her husband Prince Edward’s increasingly active roles in the Royal Family since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure.

When asked about their public image, Sophie stated that despite there being an “increased interest in us as a family,” her larger role as working royal is worth it “if it raises more awareness of the issues I care about.”