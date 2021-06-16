Kathy Hilton may be best known as Paris Hilton’s mom, but now she’s charming audiences as the newest addition to Slice’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”.

Speaking with ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman, the reality star opens up about joining the popular franchise and shares new details about her daughter’s upcoming nuptials.

“I’m having a blast,” she says of filming. “I figured people had ear pieces and that there were gonna be, you know, production people whispering in this person’s ear and that person’s, that wouldn’t work for me. But none of that went down and it was a lot of fun.”

With “Kathy Hilton Energy” memes circulating all over the Internet, the actress has quickly become a fan-favourite and admits she’s never seen such devoted fans.

“These fans know everything, they notice everything,” she says. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Even Paris Hilton is getting behind all the memes about her mom, with Kathy telling ET Canada, “I have not talked to Paris about the show, she sent me a few memes the other day. I don’t know that she’s been able to see the show, but she’s definitely seen the memes.”

The mother-daughter duo is also hard at work planning for Paris’ upcoming wedding to venture capitalist and investor Carter Reum.

“Paris would be happy, as I’ve said, and it’s true, if you had teddy bears, unicorns, and white flowers dangling from from the ceiling. And hot dogs, tacos, hamburgers, sushi, She’s very easy breezy,” shares the mother of four.