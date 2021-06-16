Click to share this via email

“Glee” alum Jenna Ushkowitz is kicking off summer at an epic bikini picnic.

World renowned Hawaiian-based swimwear brand San Lorenzo Bikinis hosted a pop-up shop and lunch at The Grove in Los Angeles with a few celebrity guests, including Ushkowitz, “Fuller House” star Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter Natasha Bure, actress Nikki Howard and Logan Hill.

The event was hosted to celebrate the launch of San Lorenzo’s brand new sustainable Retro Collection.

In photos shared from the gathering, the group stopped by to pick out a new swimsuit from the line.

Jenna Ushkowitz. Photo: Shayna Lavi Photography — Photo: Shayna Lavi Photography

Natasha Bure. Photo: Shayna Lavi Photography

Nikki Howard and Logan Hill. Photo: Shayna Lavi Photography

The new collection of bikini separates and one-pieces in ’80s and ’90s-inspired cuts in eye-popping hues and prints.

All pieces are made of recyclable and biodegradable yarn, and the 50+ UV material helps to protect skin from sun damage.

The San Lorenzo pop-up will be at The Grove until July 7.