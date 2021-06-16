Khloé Kardashian is having a moment over her sweet gift from Suzanne Somers.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashian” star, 36, documented herself opening the surprise early-birthday delivery, gushing about how much she loves the fitness icon. Kardashian turns 37 later this month.

“You guys, my birthday came early this year because look at what I got. I got a f**king ThighMaster signed by Suzanne Somers! And it says ‘To Khloe, come and knock on my door’!” Kardashian excitedly shared in her Instagram Story. “I don’t think you guys understand, I could never use this, because I need to put this in a f—ing plexiglass box. I cannot believe it.”

Later, she celebrated with big sister Kourtney Kardashian.

“I’m so motivated,” she said. “Nobody talk to me ever again. You guys I’m just obsessing; I had no idea this was happening. I mean, really? I have a ThighMaster signed from Suzanne, the Suzanne? Oh my gosh. Kourt, we need to get our workouts back on. Come on, we need our duo workouts.”

As fans of “KUWTK” know, Khloé and Kourtney call themselves “Jane” and “Suzanne” over their love of ’80s workout gurus Jane Fonda and Suzanne.

Happy early birthday, Khloé!