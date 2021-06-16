Andy Cohen took to the satellite airwaves of SiriusXM’s Radio Andy on Wednesday during his “Andy Cohen Live” show to address the upcoming cast shakeup on “The Real Housewives of Orange County”.

As Cohen’s co-host John Hill noted, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Kelly Dodd and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas are departing, while fan favourite Heather Dubrow — who exited after the 11th season — is returning to the fold.

“Big news,” Cohen confirmed. “We’ve been working on this for a while and I’m excited for people to meet the new Housewives who haven’t been announced. I will say regarding Braunwyn, I really, I really give it up to her and commend her for being so open and letting us in, especially relating to her journey with sobriety. She was going through some really serious life stuff on the show and she didn’t shy away from sharing it with us, which I always appreciate.”

RELATED: Tiffany Moon Is Not Leaving ‘Real Housewives Of Dallas’ Despite Fan Speculation

However, Cohen conceded that he also thought that being on television “wasn’t the healthiest spot” for her, and it was best for everyone if she took a break.

“I think she was dealing with some real, real stuff with her own with herself, with her marriage, with her children. It was a lot,” he added.

Cohen also addressed the new Hulu docuseries “The Housewife and the Hustler,” about “RHOBH” star Erika Jayne and her husband Tom Girardi, accused of embezzling millions from his clients in order to fund their lavish lifestyle.

Asked by a caller if he thinks the docuseries will impact Jayne’s status on “RHOBH”, Cohen responded, “I don’t think that documentary will affect her future on the show.”

RELATED: Erika Jayne Names Estranged Husband’s Alleged Mistress On Social Media Before Deleting Post

Cohen, in fact, admitted he’s skeptical of some of the docuseries’ allegations. “Well, I will say the idea that Danielle Staub and Dana Wilkey are the experts in this documentary about Erika is questionable at best. So I kind of realized I wasn’t gonna learn anything new from them about Erika. The Tom Girardi stories continue to be deeply disturbing, uh, and we have to see how this plays out.”