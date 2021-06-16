Chris Rock was almost on “The Sopranos”.

The actor joined a panel for The Hollywood Reporter and revealed that he turned down multiple offers to appear on the HBO drama during his breakout years doing comedy.

According to Rock, he had just launched “The Chris Rock Show” in 1997 when the offers started rolling in.

RELATED: Chris Rock Tells Nicole Kidman He’s Fired People For Not Listening To A Woman’s Instructions

“Sometimes you can respect something so much, you don’t even want to be a part of it,” Rock told the roundtable.

Adding, “Years ago, when I had my own show on HBO, it was at the height of ‘The Sopranos’, and I got a couple of offers to be on ‘The Sopranos,’ and I was like, ‘I like it too much, I don’t want to spoil it.’”

But when he was approached by Noah Hawley to join the latest season of “Fargo”, he felt differently.

“I thought [Noah] wanted me to host his wife’s charity event or something. [‘Fargo’] is a big job… I was such a fan [of ‘Fargo’], I took the meeting anyway, and then he presents me with this offer, and I’m like, ‘Whatever you want me to do, I’m down.’ Because I saw how he handled Bokeem Woodbine,” he said.

RELATED: Nicole Kidman Tells Chris Rock She Is ‘Out Of Her Comfort Zone’ Portraying Lucille Ball In Upcoming Biopic

“Sometimes people do amazing work and then when they handle Black people, it’s horrible. But with [Hawley], I saw how he handled Bokeem and I was like, ‘I can totally be in your hands,’” Rock explained. “Once you see that, you go, ‘OK, this guy [Hawley] has no problem putting himself in that character’s shoes.’ I write, right? So, when you hand a studio a script, what you notice a lot of times is everyone gives you notes of the character they most identify with…Now the problem is that some people have a hard time imagining they’re Black, so there’s no notes on the lead if he’s Black. Or if the lead girl is Black, there are no notes from the white women. Because they couldn’t step into it. But Noah had no problem being Bokeem, and that’s why it’s written so well.”

Rock joined Regé-Jean Page, John Boyega, Josh O’ Connor and Jonathan Majors for the THR roundtable.