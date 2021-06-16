For the past few years, Seth Rogen has embraced pottery as a hobby, and one of his pieces has just sold at a charity auction for the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Earlier this month, Rogen shared photos of some of his handiwork on Twitter, including a vase that he made that he’d donated to be auctioned off in order to raise money for the gallery.

A vase I made is being featured in the @VanArtGallery 2021 Art Auction. Visit the Vancouver Art Gallery from May 28 to June 15, 2021, to see it in person, bid online from June 1 to 15, 2021. Register to bid here!: https://t.co/lxK0njIVja. pic.twitter.com/PW4ci83vRt — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 2, 2021

I made these vases. pic.twitter.com/G6mD4pkTLg — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 4, 2021

According to TMZ, Rogen’s handmade vase sold for $12,000.

Morning at the VAG. My boys were mesmerized by Vancouver Actor (and now potter!) Seth Rogen’s artful clay creation. Current bid: $11,000! Thank you @Sethrogen for supporting the local @VanArtGallery #springforwardartauction pic.twitter.com/zrXFVXRKzf — Jennifer Trost (@JenniferTrost) June 13, 2021

“This was Vancouver Art Gallery’s first online auction and our major philanthropic event of the year, much needed especially during the pandemic,” Larah Luna, Vancouver Art Gallery Director of Marketing and Communications, tells ET Canada.

“We are extremely grateful for the tremendous generosity of local, national and international artists, private collectors and commercial galleries and we are honoured that Seth has chosen to donate one his unique creations to our auction,” she adds. “The funds raised will help the Vancouver Art Gallery continue to achieve our mission and serve thousands of children, families and adults through exceptional exhibitions and engaging art education programs.”

Courtesy Vancouver Art Gallery

Courtesy Vancouver Art Gallery

Courtesy Vancouver Art Gallery

In addition, Luna confirms that a piece by acclaimed artist and photographer Cindy Sherman that sold for $120,000.

Back in 2019, Rogen explained his attraction to pottery during an interview with GQ.

“There’s something that’s so therapeutic about it,” Rogen said. “It’s like yoga, if you got a thing at the end. If you were doing yoga and then some object was produced at the end of it.”