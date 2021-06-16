Kelly Ripa is celebrating her daughter, Lola Consuelos‘, 20th birthday! The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host took to Instagram Wednesday to share a Lola-approved pic in honor of her daughter’s big day.

“Happy 20th birthday to the little lady with the big feet @theyoungestyung ♥️♥️🎉🎉🎂🎂👣👣we love you so much! You are our favorite daughter, no doubt! (This was the approved photo),” Ripa wrote next to the black-and-white photo of her daughter.

Ripa shared a few more snaps of Lola in celebration of her birthday, including a few super cute throwback pics of the TV host alongside her daughter.

Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, are adjusting to being empty nesters now that their youngest son, Joaquin, has graduated high school.

After sharing a sweet photo of her and Mark with their 18-year-old son in his blue graduation gown, Kelly snapped a photo of her and her husband holding hands, captioning the shot, “The empty nesters.”

Kelly Ripa/Instagram

In a 2019 interview with ET, Ripa joked she was counting down the days until all her kids had moved out.

“I’m truly going to be running through the house naked,” she quipped. “I just want everybody to know that. I’m going to be sitting on every piece of furniture naked. Be warned before you come over. That’s what I’ll be doing in my spare time.”

RELATED CONTENT

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Son Joaquin’s HS Graduation

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Praise Son Michael on His 24th Birthday

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Post Pics of Son Joaquin’s Prom Night