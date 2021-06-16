Madonna is immersing herself in artwork.

On Wednesday, the “Material Girl” singer took to Instagram to share video she took from her visit to the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit in New York City; according to reports, Meg Ryan also took in the exhibit recently.

The exhibit, which initially launched in Toronto in July 2020, broke new ground by creating a COVID-safe immersive experience, featuring social distancing and strict mask mandates, based on the art of Vincent Van Gogh.

The exhibit was received 200,000 visitors in Toronto before travelling to a number of other cities, including Dallas, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, New York and more.

RELATED: Lily Collins Takes In The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit In Chicago

In the video, Madonna is seen marvelling at the various immersive aspects of the exhibit.

“So amazing to enter the World of Van Gogh,” she wrote in the caption, “and Immerse ourselves in the magic of his Art. So Inspiring!! Thank you to the creators of this unique experience.”

A new immersive exhibit, Van Gogh By Car, is set to open in Toronto, while Immersive Van Gogh will be returning to the city of its birth; re-opening dates will be announced soon.

“We have been truly overwhelmed by the response to the exhibit everywhere we go,” said producer Corey Ross in a statement. “It is a testament to how hungry people are to connect with art — but they do want to do it in a safe environment and our exhibit offers them both. While we have been in lockdown here, it has been incredibly rewarding to bring the exhibit to the U.S. — but we are thrilled that after this very long lockdown in Toronto, we can finally start reopening in the city where it all started.”