Conan O’Brien will be ending his TBS talk show “Conan” next week, but before he signs off he shared a vintage clip from a 1994 edition of his earlier show, “Late Night with Conan O’Brien”, that featured a very special guest: Scarlett Johansson.

As viewers will notice, Johansson — just 9 at the time — isn’t introduced by her name, but as spelling bee champion Sarah Hughes.

In the scripted bit, O’Brien challenges the youngster to spell the word “sesquicentennial,” which she does nearly perfectly; unfortunately, as sidekick Andy Richter points out, she missed an N when spelling the word.

As the bit progresses, it becomes clear that Sarah continually makes spelling errors — and nobody but Andy notices because she’s so darned cute.

Nearly a decade later, Johansson returned to “Late Night” to promote her role in “Lost in Translation”, which led the host and his guest to reminisce about that spelling bee sketch.