Tyler, the Creator has just unveiled his latest single, and it won’t take fans long to give it a listen.

The new single — which comes with an accompanying music video he directed under his alias Wolf Haley — is slightly over one minute in length.

The track starts off with a slow groove that toughens up when the drums drop in, with the video accompanied by an array of surreal, pastel-hued visuals that wind up with Tyler caught up in a snowstorm.

Rumour has it that “Lumberjack” is the first single off Tyler, the Creator’s sixth studio album.

The upcoming album is said to be titled Call Me If You Get Lost — which, probably not coincidentally, are the words that appear onscreen at the end of the video.