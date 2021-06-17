Click to share this via email

It’s the “Carpool Karaoke” “Friends” fans have been waiting for.

The cast of the beloved sitcom – David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry – joined James Corden for the popular “Late Late Show” skit.

The group hopped in a cart usually used to take tourists around the Warner Bros. lot after waiting on the side of the road to be picked up by the British host.

They then, of course, sang along to the iconic “Friends” theme tune, “I’ll Be There For You” by The Rembrandts.

Cox shouted, “I’ve always wanted to do ‘Carpool Karaoke!'”

The group also spoke about what it meant to them to get back together after 17 years.

Schwimmer said: “It was really meaningful and emotional to be on the set and then to finally be in the same room together after all this time. It was really kind of beautiful.”

“I got teary,” Kudrow said, as Cox added: “It’s a big deal that you’re doing this.”

The “Late Late Show” skit comes after Corden hosted the much-talked about “Friends” reunion, which aired last month.