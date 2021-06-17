Click to share this via email

Like a lot of us, Will Smith is struggling to remember how to use a gym post-quarantine.

The actor shared a video on Instagram in which he tries — and fails — to use the equipment correctly.

“Trying to remember how to use the gym after quarantine,” the video stated, before he was seen performing arm presses on the leg curl machine, sitting backwards on the rowing machine, and more.

He joked, “That hit the spot.”

“Feeling the burn in places I didn’t even know were places,” Smith captioned the post.

The “Fresh Prince” alum also shared another clip of himself struggling to lift a huge tire.

Smith’s posts come after he told fans in May that he was in “the worst shape of my life.”

He then announced a YouTube series, insisting he was determined to prioritize his health and fitness.