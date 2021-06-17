Tori Spelling addressed those rumours that she and Dean McDermott are having marriage issues during an interview on SiriusXM Radio Andy’s “Jeff Lewis Live”.

Lewis asked Spelling: “There’s speculation that there’s problems at home, but there’s no problems at home. ‘Cause I feel like you would have told me if there was problems at home, right?”

Spelling, who married McDermott in 2006, replied, “No. Cause then you spill my s**t right here. Of course, I’m not going to tell you what’s really going on.”

As Lewis then questioned whether they still slept in the same bed, the actress responded: “You know what. Right now my kids and dogs sleep in my bed,” adding of whether he’s in the guestroom: “He’s in a room.”

Lewis pointed out that sometimes there was some truth to the tabloids, telling the star: “Now, look, I don’t want that… You got five kids. I’d like to see that stay together, but if it’s not, you can always tell us here. This is a safe place.”

Spelling went on, “Since he left, this is not good you guys. But since he left, he was gone for six months filming in another country. They all stayed with me. So I currently still have four in the bedroom with me who have yet to go back to their rooms. Yes,” adding the kids in the bedroom with her were their 13, nine, eight, and four years of age.

She said of whether they all sleep in the bed with her, “They have beds in there and two sleep in bed with me. And pets. Three dogs.”

The marital trouble rumours started after Spelling was pictured without her wedding band earlier this year.