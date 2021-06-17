Katie Sekelsky isn’t just a whiz with trivia.

This week on “Jeopardy!”, the champ snagged her third win in a row, with a winning total of $19,201, and amazingly enough, she predicted the outcome before it happened.

As she explained on Twitter after the show, the night before taping, Sekelsky had drawn a small picture of her at the “Jeopardy!” podium in order to “visualize” a win; she also drew in the amount of $19,201.

This was not on my mind at all while wagering. I was just betting what I needed to in case Erin bet everything and got it right. And the drawing was sent to @muffymarracco @lynnqyu and @AriannaHaut before taping. THERE ARE RECEIPTS. — Katie Sekelsky (@Sekelsky) June 16, 2021

The contestant added that even while playing Final Jeopardy!, she didn’t have that predicted amount on her mind, thinking only of how much she needed to wager in the event that her competitor Erin bet the farm.

Fans on Twitter were astonished at Sekelsky’s prediction.

Wow!!! This is kind of spooky…..I wonder what else you can manifest? Wow!!! — Alison (@Alison7613) June 16, 2021

Well Katie that’s amazing!

You are a visionary! 👍👏👏👏👏🙂 — Melinda Gallagher (@imagineitnow) June 17, 2021

Can you see the future? — Yung Ree (@YungRee86) June 16, 2021

Unfortunately for Sekelsky, the winning streak did not last, as on Wednesday night’s episode, she mixed up the animated characters Buzz Lightyear and Osmosis Jones, bringing her time on “Jeopardy!” to an end.