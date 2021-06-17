Katie Sekelsky isn’t just a whiz with trivia.

This week on “Jeopardy!”, the champ snagged her third win in a row, with a winning total of $19,201, and amazingly enough, she predicted the outcome before it happened.

RELATED: ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant’s Funny Facial Expressions Have Twitter ‘Mesmerized’

As she explained on Twitter after the show, the night before taping, Sekelsky had drawn a small picture of her at the “Jeopardy!” podium in order to “visualize” a win; she also drew in the amount of $19,201.

The contestant added that even while playing Final Jeopardy!, she didn’t have that predicted amount on her mind, thinking only of how much she needed to wager in the event that her competitor Erin bet the farm.

RELATED: Sam Kavanaugh Wins ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament Of Champions

Fans on Twitter were astonished at Sekelsky’s prediction.

Unfortunately for Sekelsky, the winning streak did not last, as on Wednesday night’s episode, she mixed up the animated characters Buzz Lightyear and Osmosis Jones, bringing her time on “Jeopardy!” to an end.