Diana Ross is returning with her first album of original music in more than 20 years, Thank You.

Co-written by the iconic star under lockdown and recorded in her home studio, the album will be released in the fall, Decca Records announced Thursday, as her signing with the label was confirmed.

Producers and collaborators on the 13-song Thank You include Freddie Wexler (Ariana Grande), Tayla Parx (Beyonce) and Jack Antonoff (Taylor Swift / Lana Del Rey).

“This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love,” Ross said in a statement. “I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time.”

RELATED: Tracee Ellis Ross Once Yelled At Mom Diana Ross Over A Blouse: ‘This Could Pay For College!’

The first single from the album, title track “Thank You”, drops for streaming and download Thursday – itself marking the first entirely new song from the star in 15 years.

Decca Records Music

The Motown legend’s last studio album was 2006 covers collection I Love You, which featured just one original track. That came seven years after her previous studio record, Every Day is a New Day.

RELATED: The Supremes’ Mary Wilson Says A Reunion Would Be ‘Up To Diana Ross’

Ross launched her solo career in 1970, following 12 No.1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 with The Supremes with six of her own, including “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”, “Touch Me in the Morning” and “Endless Love”.

An inductee of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with The Supremes, the music icon has two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – one as a member of the trio, one as a solo artist – and received a Grammy lifetime achievement award in 2012.

Rescheduled live dates will take Ross to the U.K. next summer, with the now-titled “Thank You” U.K. tour beginning in June 2022, ending with two nights at the O2 in London.

Thank You will be released Sept. 10 through Decca Records/Universal Music Group.