Offset and David Harbour are loving fatherhood.

Offset and Harbour appeared separately as guests on a Father’s Day special of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” hosted by DJ Stephen Boss, a.k.a. tWitch. When asked if his kids would become rappers Migos’ Offset just wanted his children to focus on living life.

RELATED: David Harbour Talks ‘Stranger Things 4’, ‘Black Widow’ & Getting Married

“I want them to grow up first and foremost. I want them to understand that they have to work hard. That life is not easy,” he explained. “Me coming up with my mama and three boys alone, there were times I watched my mama not eat.

“I want them to respect the morale of life and respecting other people and not acting so spoiled… I have real-life conversations with them,” he added. “I don’t say yes to everything because I didn’t have it… How I got to the position I’m at now is by not having access to everything.”

Offset, 29, has four children: sons Jordan Cephus, 11, and Kody Cephus, 6, and daughters Kalea Marie Cephus, 6, and Kulture, 2. He shares Kulture with his wife Cardi B.

Harbour, the “Stranger Things” star, does not have his own biological children. Once he started dating Lily Allen, however, into his life came her daughters Ethel Cooper, 9, and Marnie Rose Cooper, 8, whom she shares with Sam Cooper.

RELATED: Cardi B Shows Off Offset’s 3,200 Sneakers Collection

“I never really wanted to have kids. And I get it now, why everybody has kids. Because it’s kind of like the meaning of life, you pass the torch to these other individuals.

“It’s such a beautiful thing. My heart is just broken wide open and I have a new love I never had,” Harbour added. “They crawl all over me, they make it their job to try to hurt me as much as they can. My lower back is destroyed!”