Canadian director Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic “Dune” will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September.

The festival confirmed the long-standing rumour that Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s ensemble space opera would bow in Venice on September 3. The film, starring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgard, Charlotte Rampling, and more, was set to be released last year but was rushed due to the ongoing pandemic.

The festival, which runs from September 1 to 11, last welcomed Villeneuve with his sci-fi “Arrival” in 2016. “Dune” is the latest in a string of Warner Bros. films to debut in Venice, including eventual award winners and box office hits “Joker”, “A Star Is Born”, and “Gravity”.

The oldest running film festival in the world, the Venice Film Festival will announce the full slate of titles for its 78th edition in late July.

Following the festival, “Dune” will open in theatres on October 1 and on HBO Max in the U.S. on the same day.