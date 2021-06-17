Margot Robbie gets a kick out of husband Tom Ackerley’s fear of snakes.

Robbie and her fellow Australian Rose Byrne are no strangers to snakes. Producer Ackerley is a little less comfortable with the slithery serpents. Robbie shared a story when she and Byrne appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden”.

“My husband hates snakes,” the “I, Tonya” star told Corden on Wednesday. “He’s English. You guys don’t have them obviously really at all in England, I guess.

“I mean, they’re everywhere! I’m living in L.A. and there was a two-metre snake… just outside the kitchen, just in the garden the other day,” she continued. “Yeah, he almost had a coronary.”

Robbie and Ackerley met on the set of “Suite Francaise” (2014). Their friendship turned into a romance and they tied the knot in 2016. The couple also run the production company LuckyChap Entertainment.